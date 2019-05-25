Clear

More storms on the way

More storms on the way

Posted: May. 25, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: May. 25, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
After heavy rain Friday night, more rain is forecast to move into the area Saturday afternoon with a continued flash flooding threat and the possibility of some severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events