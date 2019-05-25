Clear
Severe T-Storm Watch posted

Posted: May. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Late Saturday afternoon, a few thunderstorms began developing towards the Iowa border and that has prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to be issued for the area until 11 p.m.
