SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe T-Storm Watch posted
Severe T-Storm Watch posted
Posted: May. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75°
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
72°
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
75°
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Overcast
76°
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
76°
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Late Saturday afternoon, a few thunderstorms began developing towards the Iowa border and that has prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to be issued for the area until 11 p.m.
