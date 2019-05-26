Speech to Text for State bound Savannah

<<trevor maag: "to see that final out." erich bodenhausen: "it was a great feeling, we've been working for that all year long." (nat sound crowd cheering)bodenhausen: "we're exctied to be where we're at." savannah baseball is headed back to state.maag: " to go down there to prove what we are down in st. louis is going to be pretty fun."(nat sound baseball hit) it's the first time savannah baseball reached state since 2012 with a third place finish. braden berry: "it's heartwarming for our program for sure. we've worked hard to get here." that's so far a 25-1 record with a number of accomplishments this season.berry: "conference, then district and now we're one-step closer."to the ultimate goal. berry: "but it's still one game at a time." that's the mentality preached all season long. bodenhausen: "we want to not dwell on the past. we can talk about that when the season is over, we want to always always look forward to the next big thing."while the team knows it's a business trip to o'fallon, it's still a time to enjoy it.maag: "this is a fun experience that you don't get to do every day. so, take in the moment." and not worry too much about what's on the line. bodenhausen: "this biggest thing i can do is stay calm myself. keep the coaching staff calm and i think it bleeds over to the kids."and to do whats worked in the previous 26 games this season. maag: "to stay confident and to keep eachother up and positive always. on the bus rides down, we think of our best games, always think of success. so that carries onto the field."