14th and Messanie shooting

Posted: May. 26, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

the st. joseph police department say they're investigating a shooting in st. joseph today.... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. the incident happened around 3:30 this afternoon... police responded to the area of 14th and messanie streets after a shots fired call... captain jeff wilson with the department confirmed a shooting...but did not release any other details. we're working to learn more on the case. stay with kq2 for more updates.
