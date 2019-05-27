Speech to Text for 14th and Messanie shooting

the st. joseph police department say they're investigating a shooting in st. joseph today.... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. the incident happened around 3:30 this afternoon... police responded to the area of 14th and messanie streets after a shots fired call... captain jeff wilson with the department confirmed a shooting...but did not release any other details. we're working to learn more on the case. stay with kq2 for more updates.