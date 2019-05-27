Speech to Text for Protest against new abortion bill held in St. Joseph

be fixed. the abortion debate is continuing even after the governor signed legislation against the practice just days ago. kq2's ron johnson was at a rally held here in st. joe, and joins us in studio now with more, ron? thanks brooke those protestors gathred in front of the east hills mall earlier today, speaking out and speaking up for women's rights. <<ron johnson reportingat one of st. joseph's busiest intersections, this group chose to make their voices heard.[hope edwards] a lot of women and men also don't like what's going on right now. protestors lined the streets of belt highway and frederick avenue speaking out against missouri's new abortion law. edwards] really really awesome to hear all the support from everybody.passer byes showing support with every honk edwards] there's been so many honking that its been really awesome and very heartwarming to know that so many people are on the same side as this. late last week gov. parson signed house bill 126 into law, a so called "heartbeat bill" banning abortions after eight weeks. while pro-life advocates argue the new law protects life and stops abortions, those who disagree say it will only lead to more unsafe procedures. [kelly lacina] if the goal is to have less abortions then we legalize abortionwe're not looking at pro-life issues we're looking at only pro birth issues. they also feel the legislation is unconstitutional [andrea cole] this is an infringement upon our liberties and our rights, infringement on our privacy. while it was clear not everyone agreed with their viewpoint. edwards] we've also had some negative comments but that's going to happen anyways that's going to happen with everything you do. their hope is that they inspire those who do to get involved, get educated and take action. edwards] if you don't like what's going on go out there and change it>> missouri's new abortion law is expected to take effect in august, in the studio ron johnson kq2