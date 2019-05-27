Speech to Text for chiefs happy about defense

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chiefs defense last season was the ability stop teams....and that hurt the chiefs down the stretch...and with a new 4-3 look this upcoming season the chiefs are already liking the new changes <<no closed captioning>> the chiefs have two more ota practices one this week..and one next week....and then june 11th starts mandatory mini- camp...