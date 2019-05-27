Speech to Text for Isolated threat for storms on Memorial Day; Be weather aware on Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

daviess, and harrison counties until 10 a.m. monday. like a broken record more rain is on the way after what ended up being a nice day on sunday. rain and storms are moving in this monday morning and could bring additional heavy rain to the area. a few storms could also produce some gusty winds and large hail. lows overnight will be in the 60s. for the memorial day holiday, storms are likely during the morning hours but will become more isolated throughout the day. not expecting the day to be a washout but there could be a few storms throughout the day. highs will be warm shifts to tuesday where the storm already has the enhanced risk for severe weather. right now, the best timing for severe weather will be during the evening hours. we will be keeping a very close eye on the forecast for tuesday so stay tuned for more updates.>>>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) one st. louis teen pushed a man in a