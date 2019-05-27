Speech to Text for MUSTANGS READY FOR 2019

mustangs now that it is year two for johnny coys along with many of the players from last season. for these 2019 mustangs figuring out how to play togther is something they don't have to worry about.. sot:johnny coy/mustangs head coach:"my first year of being head coach we had so many players that were brand new to the program and i think we had one guy return from the previous year now we have 12 to 13 guys who return from the year before and they know what to expect the team chemistry is there already on the first day and that's something we struggled with last year."the level of competition in the mink league is a tough and this group knows that to get back to the top they will need to play their best ball night in and night out... sot: josh lincoln/mustang infielder:"i know chillicothe that's one of our rivals they're a really good team and they gave us some hard time sometimes sadelia is another good team they gave us some rough ones last year so we look forward to it."attendance for mustangs games last season broke records with an average attenance of over 2,400 people per game, for some of the new players that are on the team they're excted to play in front of the st. joe community.. sot: ryan scharf/mustang pitcher:"i think it's always going to be the same game it's just a little more exciting to pitch in front of all the fans and you just get a little bit more adrenaline going in front of everybody so it's going to be a fun experience."injuries hit this ball club late in the season last year and the hope is that if they can keep players healthy that mustang fans will be able to see this team be champions once again.. sot: johnny coy/mustang head coach:"our guys are playing a lot of games we had a couple freak injuries last year that cost some guys to go down that were big parts of our team we're just hoping that those things don't happen again and we can have a strong summer and just really enjoy playing the game of baseball everyday.">> fan fest with the mustangs is