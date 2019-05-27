Home
Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch
BFIT Crossfit holds Murph event, raises funds for deputy battling cancer
Posted: May. 27, 2019 11:16 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
77°
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Few Clouds
77°
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
73°
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
74°
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
There continues to be a chance for a few storms overnight and some could be on the strong-side and produce gusty winds and large hail. The best chance for storms will be north of Hwy. 36. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Most Popular Stories
Police respond to shooting at 14th and Messanie Streets
MoDOT: Flooding closes more than 85 roads in northwest Missouri
WATCH: Drone Footage of Flooding Near Bigelow, MO
Protest against new abortion bill held in St. Joseph
Missouri River expected to crest in St. Joseph Sunday evening
Two injured in Sunday morning crash, police investigating
More than 60 bikers participate in annual poker run to honor fallen soldiers
Hail, wind damage reported from Saturday's storms
Washouts lead to water outage in parts of Worth County
Local Neighborhood Watch Group meets to discuss crime prevention
Community Events