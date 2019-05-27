Speech to Text for BFIT CrossFit holds Murph event, raises funds for deputy battling cancer

I know he's exhausted his body has is physically exhausted its screwing rigorous and draining the Memorial Day Murph 100 pullups 200 pushups 300 squats and another one mile run created an honor of a US Navy SEAL killed in action when people do hard things together they come together as a group as a unit is just it's a really cool fact about though in the be fit CrossFit gym Monday Buchanan County Deputy Scott vanover's fight with cancer he States He dedicated to his CrossFit he's wanted to stay involved with it the entire time and again Vancouver train for 2 weeks for this event and its CrossFit family was glad to have him back in the gym I know for him being back in the gym just mentally it's it's helping him and it in today. I want working out helps van over for his battle with cancer but he also received help from everyone competing we got to get back to somebody who has given 30 years to us CrossFit and lean kitchen companies event raised more than $5,000 for a man who has dedicated his life to the protection of the community I'm totally Blown Away by it something that wasn't expected I'm very humbled by it and you know it's very appreciated being over 90 minutes and he did that with his family's cheering him on Chris Roush KQ2 news