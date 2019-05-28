Clear

Gower honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

in gower -- the purple heart city -- also hosted a memorial day service today. despite the rain leading to the delayed, the city still showed up.. veterans in attendance were thankful for the recognization and honor the community gave.mayor of gower says it's not just gower, but the northwest missouri that's always supportive to vets. (sot northwest missouri in general is just amaxing. they support us no matter what we do. i have lived all over the states and i hvae never, never support in a town in the size of gower in my entire life, i am so proud of this place) while the rain persisted, the community stood in the rain and honored their veterans.
