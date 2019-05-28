Clear
royals lose both to white sox

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

kansas city royals looking for a bounce back win this evening for game two on the day..... after losing game one which was a continued game from yesterdays rain out..and for game two the royals looked good early... we go to the first inning where alex gordon is up to bat for the royals... and look at this hit...clean swing by gordo...and that ball travels over the center field wall for a three run homer.... and the royals take the lead... ======the white sox would tie it up in third....and here in the fourth is where the royals would lose the lead...charlie tilson knocks one into left center which is good enough to bring in a run...the white sox win game two
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
