Speech to Text for royals lose both to white sox

kansas city royals looking for a bounce back win this evening for game two on the day..... after losing game one which was a continued game from yesterdays rain out..and for game two the royals looked good early... we go to the first inning where alex gordon is up to bat for the royals... and look at this hit...clean swing by gordo...and that ball travels over the center field wall for a three run homer.... and the royals take the lead... ======the white sox would tie it up in third....and here in the fourth is where the royals would lose the lead...charlie tilson knocks one into left center which is good enough to bring in a run...the white sox win game two