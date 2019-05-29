Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-29 closing from Iowa state line to near St. Joseph due to flooding Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

EARL MAY

CRAIG HAYES FROM EARL MAY IS IN TH KQ2 STUDIOS TO PROVIDESOME GARDENING TIPS

Posted: May 29, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events