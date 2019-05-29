Speech to Text for Tornado Picture

a woman turning to facebook after finding a lost family picture in her front yard following the tornadic event in clay county yesterday. kq2's brooke anderson has more on why the gallatin resident is seeking the photo's owner... << they say a picture is worth a thousand words...."you never know what the picture - if, you know, the family member may have passed away or whatever. so, i mean it really did touch me. first thing, you know is a picture is a picture."but this particular photo -- an apparent snapshot of a father and daughter -- landed rather unexpectedly in the hands of leona chamberlain"we seen something falling from the sky and i thought it was a shingle, like a house roof shingle, but my husband picked it up and it was a picture."swept up in the tuesday night's severe weather...the photo eventually chamberlain's front yard in up he said it wasnt wet, the only wetness was from it traveling wherever it came wet, or ruined or anything."hoping to track down the family the picture belongs to...she quickly sought help on social media..."i instantly took it and i'm like i'm posting it all over hope and pray the family is okay."in less than 24 hours...responses were already coming in..."i kind of figured it was going to be kind of like a lost cause - that it wasn't going to find it's family but hopefully this is the right man and he gets his picture back." unfortunantely, the right owner still hasn't been found, but chamberlain says she's not giving up hope... brooke news.>> to read more on this story...go to our website at kq2