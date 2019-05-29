Clear
Mustangs win season opener

Mustangs win season opener

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:09 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

the mustangs.. colton kenagy on the mound for the mustangs..taking on the midwest a's on a beautiful opening night at phil welch.. === kenagy struck out eight batters on the night.. but still gave up some opening day jitter runs..=== a couple of walks leave an opportunity for garrett mcgowen to line this one to left.. that brings in two.. the a's stike first.. lead 3-0 after the fourth..=== the mustangs finally grab some runs in the fifth.. thanks to a couple of walks.. bringing in two runs and leading the bases loaded for jordan maxon... the k-state wildcat.. lines one down the line.. brings in some more runs.. and the mustangs grab the lead 4-3... on the way to a 11-4 opening
After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week.
