Speech to Text for Some rain chances for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after a very active weather day on tuesday, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that the work week. we still have concerns from the heavy rainfall in our northern counties with an additional 2- 4 inches of rain on tuesday, which has caused flooding highways and low lying areas. after a wednesday, we'll have very scattered thursday during the afternoon hours as pushes through, but we will be dry for temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. we'll have mostly sunny before more rain chances once again return for saturday, but not looking to be a complete washout. we'll have partly sunny skies sunday into monday. more rain and storm chances return to the forecast by tuesday. temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out when we come