Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
THE ST. JOSEPH ANIMAL SHELTER
JENNIFER LOCKWOOD IS IN THE KQ2 STUDIO WIT H ANOTHER FURRY FRIEND
Posted: May 30, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
58°
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
59°
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
58°
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
58°
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
58°
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
We'll have very scattered chances of rain for Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Two in custody after trespassing on Helena Elementary School grounds
I-29 closing from Iowa state line to near St. Joseph due to flooding
I-29 reopens north of St. Joseph
Flooding leads to multiple water rescues in Rosendale
Elwood watches as river rises once again
Craig issues mandatory evacuation due to flooding
Flooding closes roadways near Chillicothe
Missouri River could reach major flood stage in St. Joseph by Thursday
Missouri River forecasted to crest at 29 feet by Thursday
Heavy rainfall floods homes in northwest Missouri
Community Events