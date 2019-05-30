Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

THE ST. JOSEPH ANIMAL SHELTER

JENNIFER LOCKWOOD IS IN THE KQ2 STUDIO WIT H ANOTHER FURRY FRIEND

Posted: May 30, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
We'll have very scattered chances of rain for Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events