Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A very nice end to the work week

A very nice end to the work week

Posted: May 30, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
We'll have mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events