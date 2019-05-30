Speech to Text for Flooding leads to evacuations in Mound City

the flooding across the area has also led to evacuations for some in mound city and kq2's ron johnson is here in studio now to tell us just how bad the situation is for those affected by the flooding? alan, the situation is pretty dire right now for those that live in this part of mound city we are talking about an apartment complex occupied by elderly that was suddenly flooded out after tuesday's deluge of rain. many of those residents spent today salvaging what they could now that those floodwaters have receded. they all told this flood was the worst they had ever seen and came in so fast, those in charge of the complex are now scrambling to figure out the next steps. (sally wehmann/mound city housing authority) "i mean our biggest concern right now is housing for them some are staying with family some are staying with friends some are staying at the first christian church they've set a shelter up, but we have to find long term housing for them because this is going to be months before we're back in." the local housing authority says they are looking for volunteers to assist with clean-up efforts. you can find this story on our website at kq2.com for more information. tonight at 10, we'll take you inside one of those apartments and see just what one woman lost. reporting in the studio ron johnson kq2 news. the american