Speech to Text for Local baseball team using netting to protect fans during games

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

entering the stands...one of the most unpredictable (nat sound)and on it was one of the scariest...a young girl ball during a baseball game... leaving the field visibly shaken...(sot, cubs player: life is and as soon as i hit itthe first person i locked eyes on was her, so but yep.") the incident brought to light the issue facing baseball again...netting protecting fans from the action...and here in st. joseph...the st. joseph mustangs organization looks for ways to improve safety during its games... (sot, ky turner: "it's always important for us to be safe at the stadium and obviously the netting is a big part of that.")so important to the organization that every year before the season...they go through and look for any issues in the nets...(sot, ky turner: "any time you see a guy hit a foul ball, you kind of gasp and you make sure that it doesn't hit somebody and that's kind of our worst nightmare to see somone come to a mustangs game and they go home injured.")(chris standup: "turner says the goal of the st. joseph mustangs is to provide family entertainment and they don't want to sacrifice that, but they also want to make sure that their fans are protected from any foul balls that may enter the stands that's why this netting is all the way down to the dugouts here on the 1st and 3rd base, but the hope and the goal is to extend this further all the way down here.")(sot, ky turner: "we have a plan to get better every year and it's just a matter of putting those in place. we're always working and trying to get better and making sure people have an enjoyable experience here at phil welch stadium.")(nat sound)chris roush...kq2 news...>> major league baseball made baseball teams extend their netting further down the first and third base lines in