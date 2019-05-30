Clear
Zug signs to riverland cc

more high schoolers continue to sign to play college sports... st. joseph christian's dylan zug signs to play baseball at riverland community college in minnesota..zug was a key contributor to the lion baseball team during his years at st. joseph christian.. and he's looking forward to continuing to play baseball at the next level.. (sot dylan zug/riverland cc signee: "it's been really exciting. it's been my dream to play at the next level since i was a kid and i think i'm ready to start playing at that level. the coaching staff is amazing. i loved the town and the campus and i really think it's where i'm going to fit in." ) in
We'll have mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for Saturday.
