Speech to Text for Mound City apartment complex forced to evacuate due to flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stay. <<ron johnson reportingthis is clara stadalman, she was one of the many people forced out of their homes after floodwaters rushed in the water was coming up right there, all day i watched it didn't i? and this is her apartment now after those waters took over her home. making it up all kitchen countertops.natsshe says word of evacuations spread just as fast as the water itself. i found out from clara she called me and said let's go, we're being evacuated. officials over the apartment complex said the amount of rain from tuesday's storms was we've never had rain that entire complex scenes like these are playing out, many of the up people's lives about the curb. the housing could take residents are back in.local officials admitting the extent of the flood damage you would never guess for a flood like this here in town sitting on a hillside you its not even in a floodplain or anything like that.yet vowing to return i feel bad for everybody having to go through it but we'll rebuild we'll be back. ron johnson