Speech to Text for Mustangs crush A's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mustangs begin mink league play tonght with the clarinda a"s... looking to get league play off to a good start... and avoid another .500 season.. well.. i don't want to spoil anything but.. the mustangs got the good start and more against the a's....=== bottom of the first.. jordan maxson.. crushes this to right.. and that's going to drop in for an r-b-i triple.. mustangs out in front 2-0...=== and wouldn't you know it.. the next batter.. jackson wagner hits his own rbi triple to score maxson.. the stangs now lead 3-0 just after the first inning.. and i'll just tell you now.. the mustangs score a lot more the rest of the way.. dominating the a's 13-3 in a run-rule shortened