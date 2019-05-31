Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mustangs crush A's

Mustangs crush A's

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Mustangs crush A's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mustangs begin mink league play tonght with the clarinda a"s... looking to get league play off to a good start... and avoid another .500 season.. well.. i don't want to spoil anything but.. the mustangs got the good start and more against the a's....=== bottom of the first.. jordan maxson.. crushes this to right.. and that's going to drop in for an r-b-i triple.. mustangs out in front 2-0...=== and wouldn't you know it.. the next batter.. jackson wagner hits his own rbi triple to score maxson.. the stangs now lead 3-0 just after the first inning.. and i'll just tell you now.. the mustangs score a lot more the rest of the way.. dominating the a's 13-3 in a run-rule shortened
Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
We do have unfortunately more rain & storm chances return for Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through. It's not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking to be very scattered. Some storms could be on the strong side with some hail & gusty winds. We'll be watching it. We will have mostly sunny skies Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events