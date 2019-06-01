Speech to Text for Flooding closes Riverside Soccer Complex

roush has more... <<this isn't a lake...or even a stream...(nat sound)it's the riverside soccer complex... (sot, alan stolfus: "a lot of water rushing through.")the entire complex underwater... stemming from the 102 river flooding just east...and even though the complex sits on a river bottom...this type of flooding just doesn't happen... (sot, alan stolfus: "we can remember a flood about 10 years ago that we had a flood like this.")stolfus has come out everyday since the flooding started...monitoring the damage...(sot, alan stolfus: "the north is higher than the south so everything is just rushing through.")you can see...water levels reaching a few feet up on the buildings...moving goals... poles..and everything in between....(sot, alan stolfus: "we knew it was coming up, so we moved some stuff, but then the next day it came up faster than we thought.")(chris standup: "the good news is the water levels continue to fall for the 102 river, but bad news is, it will the water to fall complex.")"it's hard to tell what the grass is going to be like until all the water goes down and we haven't been able to get in the buildings.")the st. joseph youth soccer association will miss out on a few camps coming up...but the hope is to get back into the complex sooner than later..(sot, alan stolfus: "start to work on getting this place cleaned back up.")(nat sound)chris roushkq2 news....>> approximately