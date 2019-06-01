Speech to Text for KQ2 at 10, 6/1/19 Top Stories

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a man is in custody tonight following an officer-involved shooting and high-speed chase with several law enforcement agencies... thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson. kq2's ron johnson was in cameron today where we were told the chase began...he's in studio now with the latest...ron? thanks brooke -- i spoke with cameron police chief rick bashor earlier today he described a chaotic and escalating scene . <<ron johnson reportingthis walmart in cameron was the start of wild chain of events [the cameron police department dispatch center received a call at our local wal-mart officers responded to the walmart on a stealing call when they arrived and made contact the suspect he got into a car and drove erratically through the parking lot. the subject backed his vehicle trying to get away and started running into cars.the cameron police chief says things got worse from therehe then pulled forward and struck the cameron police officer knocking him to the ground and then he ran over the cameron police officer. that officer then drew his weapon and fired shots at the vehicle to get it to stop.the subject would not stop the suspect then fled the scene and officers gave chase, this video from a viewer shows the chase on 36 highway, that chase went from cameron through st. joseph over into kansas. upon arrival into wathena kansas the pursuit was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody. that suspect we're told was then detained in wathena and awaiting extradition back to cameron.>> that police officer that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries we're told but was later released. in the studio ron johnosn kq2 news thanks ron -- this is the second officer-involved chase and shooting in the cameron area in two days... the first happening yesterday morning around 7 on i-35... troopers say it started with two vehicles shooting at each other before officers intervened. when troopers caught up with one of the vehicles, it sped off continuing north on i-35. during the chase, more shots were traded between the suspect and law enforcement until the suspect's vehicle crashed. . he was pronounced dead at the scene. no word yet on his identity. troopers say two people in other vehicles were hit by gunshots but are expected to be okay. a st. joseph man is dead tonight following a motorcycle crash on i-229... the st. joseph police department says de swinney was driving a motorcycle shortly before 10 last night when he lost control. he was on the northbound entrance ramp to i-229 from the stockyards expressway. swinney was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. police say they're still investigating. six teenagers are in the hospital after a vehicle crash on u.s. route 69 just north of bethany... the missouri state highway patrol says it happened yesterday just after 6 p.m. the highway patrol's crash report shows the single- vehicle crash happened after the front-seat passenger grabbed the steering wheel causing the driver to lose control. the vehicle struck a ditch and overturned. eight people were in the car at the time -- two were not injured. a 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries while five other teens sustained minor injuries. another beautiful day, with some much needed sunshine across st. joseph.... colton has a look at how long the nicer conditions will last. <<after avoiding rain on saturday, the weather stays quiet. overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. sunday is expected to be a very nice day. mostly sunny skies are expected and highs in the upper 70s for the second half of the weekend.>> while school's out and the start of summer