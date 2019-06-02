Clear

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 9:42 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Today might have some of the nicest weather that we will see all year. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Get outdoors and enjoy the day. We earned this nice weather!
