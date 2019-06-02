Clear

Rain returns to the forecast

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 7:30 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
After a spectacular day in the weather department on Sunday, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead. However, tonight will stay dry with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 50s.
