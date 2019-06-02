Speech to Text for Flooded roads update

past week. <<a familiar sight for northwest missouri.roads closing because of flooding. adam watson: "we've had roads closed that we haven't expected or haven't seen flood for quite some time."the last week saw the closure of more than 300 roads across the state.adam watson: "as one gets uncovered, it turns out one other is getting covered somewhere."we saw the closure of highway 36 near chillicothe. and to the east halted on i-29 north of st. joseph once again.adam watson: "it's been a hectic season so far."the season that began back in march when the missouri river reached record highs.adam watson: "we had the flooding initially in march. we still have roads that have never been dry since the march flood. so there are crews that have been working flooding since the initial flood in march."that initial flooding breaching levees the protection to farms, houses, and roads.adam watson: "without that protection, every time the river is rising, we get the same roads flooding again and again."this time around made the problems worse.adam watson: "that's what's really exasperated the problem. we've had high water coming towards us and then we've got a lot of rain north of us and then we got a lot of rain here."as the rain has come to an end for now reopen the roads.adam watson: "we will get the roads open as soon as the water recedes, and we clean them up and assess them, make sure they are safe. and then we'll get them open as soon as possible."colton