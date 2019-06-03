Speech to Text for MAN IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING POLICE CHASE ON U.S. 36

with the latest...ron? thanks brooke -- i spoke with cameron police chief rick bashor earlier today he described a chaotic and escalating scene . <<ron johnson reportingthis walmart in cameron was the start of wild chain of events [the cameron police department dispatch center received a call at our local wal-mart officers responded to the walmart on a stealing call when they arrived and made contact the suspect he got into a car and drove erratically through the parking lot. the subject backed his vehicle trying to get away and started running into cars.the cameron police chief says things got worse from therehe then pulled forward and struck the cameron police officer knocking him to the ground and then he ran over the cameron police officer. that officer then drew his weapon and fired shots at the vehicle to get it to stop.the subject would not stop the suspect then fled the scene and officers gave chase, this video from a viewer shows the chase on 36 highway, that chase went from cameron through st. joseph over into kansas. upon arrival into wathena kansas the pursuit was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody. that suspect we're told was then detained in wathena and awaiting extradition back to cameron.>> that police officer that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries we're told but was later released. in the studio ron johnosn kq2