Farmers say flooding is affecting their growing season

us in the studio now with more, ron? thanks brooke, i spoke with those farmers back on friday about how bad this flooding really is, one of them told me its one of the worst they've seen. <<ron johnson reportingarea flooding is starting to become more of a concern for area farmers [jerry knadler] about all spring really its been like this... they say a wet weather pattern is to blame, northwest missouri has seen so much rain and now our rivers show it[roy ferguson] apparently north of here they had some as much as 8 inches, that's where all this water on my farm is coming from.this local farmer owns land along 36 highway just east of town, right now most of his land is underwater[ferguson] some of it's under as much as 10 to 12 feet of water.[ron johnson] you get a real sense of how widespread this flooding is along 36 highway, local farmers that own land here are now scrambling to figure out what to do next.[ferguson] i'm thinking that most of the corn crop that i had planted is gonna be gone when the water goes back down.farmers tell us the flooding is having a real impact on the growing season, especially for corn[knadler] with the corn its getting kinda toward the tail end to be planting any corn, by the time it gets about halfway dry to do something it rains again. we really don't want to much too quickly we've got way more than what we need. the full effect of all this rain on the growing season remains to be seen local farmers say its a waiting game[knadler] we gotta wait and see that's about all we can do. no sense making any plans what you're gonna do next week cause the weather can change 100%>> farmers also say given how widespread this flooding is crop insurance likely won't be able to cover everything. while it could be too late for a sucessful corn crop, they say there's still time for a successful soybean crop. in the studio ron johnson kq2