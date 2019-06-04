Speech to Text for Shearin announces retirement as KQ2 general manager

to have one person stay with one company for more than 35 years. but kqtv was fortunate to be the exception for one of its employees who worked her way up the ranks to lead the television station. but it's a bittersweet time now here in the studio as we're about to say goodbye to general manager heather shearin. we're happy for her as she moves on -- but so sad she's leaving us. <<she has been the face behind kq2 for 36 years. kqtv general manager heather shearin is leaving the station she has worked so hard at making a st. joseph institution over so many years...(bridget blevins, former news director and anchor: "i know she's put in a lot of long hours, long days. she's been very passionate about the people at kq2.)the feelings are mutual. kq2'ers past and present along with the community at large, gave one last "thank you" to shearin for her years of service.as people in the television industry know, managing a television station can be so demanding..(andy fisher, heartland media: a lifetime in this business is like two or three lifetimes. we appreciate all of the effort and all of the work that heather has done.. applause)shearin started at kq2 in 1983 helping to produce commercials.. former kqtv knew from the that you would special.")moved up the ranks to selling advertising, then sales manager, and finally becoming general manager in 1999 overseeing the entire operations of one of the landmark institution of northwest missouri and northeast kansasnat sound of news opener(shearin bite) shearin has overseen kq2 during revolutionary changes in media. from reporters using typewriters to compose their stories, all the way to the internet, to on-line media and hdtv. (shearin bite)one thing that's stayed consistent over the years is the respect and gratitude people have for shearin.(heather, you are a class act!) ("you always put your teams and the community first. you are full of grace and i loved having you as my boss.")("what more can i say besides 'thank you.'")("we appreciate the support you've always provided to the city of st. joseph")and for those fearing for changes in kq2 after shearin leaves and a planned sale of the station goes through to different ownership.(shearin)>> shearin's last day at the station is next friday, june 7. on behalf of all of us here at kq2, we are going to miss her, but