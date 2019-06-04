Speech to Text for Stonecrest car break-ins, thefts

serious injuries. residents in the stonecrest neighborhood are looking for answers following several vehicle break-ins over the weekend... kq2's brooke anderson spoke with one of those victimized residents -- who got his vehicle theft all on tape... << a string of break-ins...early sunday morning...leaving stonecrest residents on edge vehicles uh they broke into it and stole some cash and some miscellaneous things." stonecrest homes association president david sandy...shared this surveillance footage...showing the moment the break-in happened in his driveway"they just literally went down the street. there were two cars...one following the other. in fact, they were just driving and several people would jump out of the vehicle, run up to the driveways."you can watch that scene play out here vehicle pulls up...at least one person gets out and begins rummaging through a car. moments later - a second car pulls up for more than about a minute - a minute in a half. they'd run out, get into the car and they'd run to the next house." st. joseph police say they received several reports of vehicle break-ins from the stonecrest area sunday neighborhoods are susceptible and if people are going to steal things, you know, they're gunna go to whatever neighborhood they think they can get the best things."so when it comes to protecting your vehicles and possesions doors are locked and nothing is kept in plain sight they're running down the street grabbing door handles, if they find yours locked - as long as there's nothing in plain view that might pique their interest and cause them to stop and break-in, then they usually move on down the road."sandy says he hopes the surveillance footage will help catch the suspects involved... "we have to trust will do their due diligence, which i'm sure they will. and uh, you know, continue gathering information and see if they can bring these people to justice."anderson, kq2 news.>> sandy says the s-h-a board of directors will get together to discuss further safety precautions for drivers living in the neighborhood...