Heavy rainfall could lead to more ticks this year

news this week after a two year old kentucky boy fell into a coma after being bit by a tick.. locally experts also have some words of caution.. kq2's colton cichoracki is live with more on what people should be on the lookout for. alan... ticks are common this time of year in this part of the county and it is important for people to know the dangers if you are bit by one. i spoke to local experts about this season and what you should watch out for... <<tick season is underway in northwest missouri.and pest control experts like perry coeperider are already busy. perry cooperider: "we've been having all kinds of calls every single day on ticks. it's a lot. it's been a lot busier this year than in year's past."this year of year ticks are found everywhere trees and in grass.and you may find more of them this year. perry cooperider: "we've had so much rain this that is why ticks have been so much worse this year."which makes it more possible that you could be bit by one.doctor scott folk, the director of adult infectious diseases at mosaic says that ticks bites are hard to notice. scott folk: "many tick bites go unrecognized because they are so small and can be overlooked."that overlook could lead to you to contracting an infection.scott folk: "many of the infections that can occur following a tick bite take a week or two sometimes three to become manifest."tick bites can lead to many different types of infections but it is important to know that...scott folk: "not every tick bite leads to an infection."in case you are bit by a tick for these symptoms.scott folk: "some kind of combination of fever, headache, rash, fatigue, fall off of appetite, nausea, chills sweats. those kind of things." and if you are concerned a call to your doctor.or try to get rid of them.something that cooperrider says can be done by...perry cooperrider: "making sure their grass is cut low, they try to trim up the weeds. um woodpiles, they want to make sure they have well kept woodpiles and try to have a spacing underneath those.">> another thing you can do is wear bug spray that has at least 20 percent deet. you will also make sure that you look for any ticks on yourself or on anything you bring inside after being outside. reporting live from st. joseph colton cichoracki kq2 news.