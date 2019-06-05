Speech to Text for Drivers concerned about tall grass obstructing traffic on roads in St. Joseph

alan -- the grass in this area has shot up in the last week -- and as you can see its pretty unruly... one of the biggest complaints on facebook about this stretch -- is that the grass makes it hard for drivers to see cars in the medians. modot knows how far behind the crew is on mowing -- but not much can be done about it. most of the manpower is assigned to fixing roads destroyed by floods throughout the district's 20 counties... and because semi-truck traffic has been diverted to small county roads -- modot has more roads to fix. and that's not the only water problem... (marty liles, modot northwest: "just getting the mowers out there we've had a couple of them get stuck and so we've had to back out of those areas and wait but with that and the challenges with the flooding situation we've really been focusing of just taking care of the damaged roads.") modot usually has major roads mowed by now -- and is starting on minor roadways... but this year -- the major roads are still on the to do list. if weather cooperates -- modot will send mowers out next week. but with the weather we've had -- that may be a big "if"... reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2