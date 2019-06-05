Clear
Scattered Showers on Thursday

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 2:46 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
An unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend as a low pressure system from the southwest pushes into the Central Plains, giving us additional scattered rain chances.
