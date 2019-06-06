Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
A nice end to the week
A nice end to the week
Posted: Jun 6, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
86°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
88°
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
86°
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
84°
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
86°
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Things do appear to dry out by Friday morning. So far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sun and clouds. We do have another cold front that will push through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Crash kills Stanberry teen
Family honoring life of man killed in I-229 motorcycle accident
One in hospital following accident on Pony Express Bridge
St. Joseph City Council holds vote in closed session to suspend city manager
3 injured after truck pulling camper flips on Highway 36
Stanberry man killed in crash
Chick-Fil-A raises money for St. Joseph girl fighting rare brain tumor
Surveillance video captures string of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Stonecrest area
Drivers concerned about tall grass obstructing traffic on roads in St. Joseph
Maryville man sentenced to 5 years for statutory rape of 12-year-old
Community Events