A nice end to the week

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Things do appear to dry out by Friday morning. So far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sun and clouds. We do have another cold front that will push through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week.
