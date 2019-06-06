Speech to Text for Mustangs split double header

a hot start on the year... coming into tonight's double header with the ozark generals undefeated and scoring a lot of runs... and oddly enough.. tonight the bats were much quieter..beautiful night for some baseball.. game one started out with the generals grabbing an early 1-0 lead..=== the mustangs get a chance late.. drew beazley hit by pitch.. loads the bases for the mustangs..=== but karson reid grounds out into a double play/. just like that.. the mustangs shut out for their first loss of the season...=== now to game two of the double header..some more action in this one..=== lucas riddick... bloops one to center field.. outlaws up 1-0..==but the mustangs found some runs... karl koerper..pops one to right..brings in a run to help wake up the bats in game number two..on the way to an 8-4 victory to even the series..