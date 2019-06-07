Speech to Text for A sunny & very nice Friday & weekend ahead

it's a pretty great start to our friday across northwest missouri & northeast kansas. a nice end to the work week is ahead with mostly sunny skies. highs will be near average in the lower to middle 80s for friday into the weekend. so far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds both on saturday & sunday. we do have another cold front that will push through on sunday. temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week. right now, it's looking to be a quiet & calm weather pattern next week with sunny skies through at least tuesday. there is a chance of rain in the forecast tuesday night through wednesday morning. we'll have another nice and sunny day on thursday. highs will be below average midweek in the middle to upper 70s.