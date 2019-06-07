Home
Clear
A cooler weekend ahead
Posted: Jun 7, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90°
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
87°
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
88°
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
So far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds both on Saturday & Sunday. We do have another cold front that will push through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week.
Most Popular Stories
Crash kills Stanberry teen
5-year-old seriously hurt after hit by UTV
Husband found guilty of shooting wife during domestic dispute
Sewer rate increase presented same day council considered suspending city manager
Family honoring life of man killed in I-229 motorcycle accident
St Jo Frontier Casino to reopen Thursday afternoon
Pool problems persist for the parks department
Church raises concerns about parking with downtown Hillyard expansion
St. Joseph City Council holds vote in closed session to suspend city manager
One in hospital following accident on Pony Express Bridge
Community Events