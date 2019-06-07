Clear

Mustangs defeat the Generals

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 11:30 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

welch the site of the mustangs hosting the ozark generals on a warm night in st. joseph..=== bottom of the first.. karl koerper.. knocks it to right.. brings in jordan maxson.. and just like that.. the mustangs open up the scoring right out of the gate.. === later in the fourth inning.. maxson up.. pops one right up the middle in between short and second.. another run scores.. the mustangs now have a 5-1 lead over the generals..=== same inning.. terrance spurline takes it deep to left center field.. the play unable to be made... maxson rounds third to score.. and the mustangs continue to dominate... beating the generals..
So far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds both on Saturday & Sunday. We do have another cold front that will push through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week.
