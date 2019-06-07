Speech to Text for Mustangs defeat the Generals

welch the site of the mustangs hosting the ozark generals on a warm night in st. joseph..=== bottom of the first.. karl koerper.. knocks it to right.. brings in jordan maxson.. and just like that.. the mustangs open up the scoring right out of the gate.. === later in the fourth inning.. maxson up.. pops one right up the middle in between short and second.. another run scores.. the mustangs now have a 5-1 lead over the generals..=== same inning.. terrance spurline takes it deep to left center field.. the play unable to be made... maxson rounds third to score.. and the mustangs continue to dominate... beating the generals..