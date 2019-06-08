Speech to Text for Mayor responds to motion

mayor about his thoughts on what went down. <<for mayor bill mcmurray, he does not see problems currently at city hall.bill mcmurray: "i have full confidence in both the city manager and the city council and together."his comments come just days after the city council considered suspending city manager bruce woody without pay.the mayor was one of five who voted no.bill mcmurray: "i give him high marks. i mean i think he is doing a great job. i think the majority of council thinks the same way. there are a few people on the council that are a little upset about a few things."some council members have raised concerns that a bill to increase sewer rates on some customers went directly against the wishes of the council that wanted the rates to stay flat for next year.bill mcmurray: "the political versus the staff input, there's just an inherent tension in that relationship and i don't think that should be overplayed or thought to be out of line. i mean that's just how the world turns."the sewer issue aside, the mayor believes that all parties can move forward working together.bill mcmurray: "sometimes we get excited about things, sometimes i get excited about things but that's what we are supposed to do. we are not supposed to be a rubber stamp we are supposed to trust and verify. and it's that verification process that sometimes but it's a good part of government and um i think people should be very council's approach." cichoracki, kq2 news.>> woody has citing closed door meeting regulations for not commenting on the