STJ defeats nevada

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

start in the third inning.. brayland skinnard for the griffons.. hits a rocket out to the party deck and that one is gone.... griffons go up on the mustangs 1-0 after three... == aside from the home run.. both pitchers dealed.. alec telles for nevada struck out six and only gave up three hits in five innings..=== cam bendnar of the mustangs went seven innings.. giving up two earned runs but striking out 11 batters..=== the mustangs down 2-0 fight back.. karson reid with two on.. hits one to right... in for a single.. scores karl koerper.. the mustangs able to tie it the next inning.. and abel to win it in the eighth... final score mustangs 3..
After a very nice day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, some changes are on the way for the second half of the weekend but the weather should stay mostly nice. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.
