Speech to Text for Bob Tietz Scholarship Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at fairview golf course.. the bob tietz memorial golf scholarship tournament.. honoring not only a man who had a great impact on golfers in the area.. but scholarship winners as well.. three.. one thousand dollar scholarships were awarded today to help local area golfers headed off to college.. two of the three recepients at the tournament today..silkett and zack hayes say they were happy to receive the scholarships in honor of bob tietz.. (sot mia silkett/scholars hip award winner: "it's really exciting cause i've spent a long time working on golfing and it's great being a captain this year, my senior year. i'm excited to have it to help me pay for college. zack haye scholarship award winner: "it's going to be