Speech to Text for Dog saves owner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. a missouri woman is recovering after the heroic actions of her four-legged friend may have saved her life.. the pup was adopted from the st. joseph animal shelter in late april... i spoke with the woman about the dog's heroic save... << nat: dogs barking dog is a man's best friend for one woman, her four-legged pup became much more than that..."i know these are strong words, but it could be that she did save my life together for only a month, vicki halbert and her newly adopted dog pippa were inseparable take to me right away. even on the car ride on the way home, she had her head on my shoulder, of course drooling down the side of me of course." but soon that bond was tested on may 7th, while halbert was taking pippa on an evening walk...she fell from the top of a hill.after hitting a tree...she lost consciousness...but pippa quickly sprang into action... "pippa went over to neighbor's houses where people were outside, and circled them and then took off.""someone then followed pippa back to her owner - that someone led her back over there, and they found her unconscious."halbert says she spent a week in the hospital with a concussion and traumatic brain injury, but is expected to make a full recovery.and while pippa was never trained for these situations in particular, she did receive basic training through the puppies for parol program..."it's an amazing program, it really turns out some really great well-behaved dogs. it's just really fun to work with them."best friend, and now family member, halbert's story may have had a different ending..."if pippa had not taken those steps to get somebody to help me, you know it could have been a very different narrative.">> halbert says she adopted pippa because of her training in the puppies for parol program -- and hopes to further her training to make her