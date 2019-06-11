Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Bug Blooper
Bug Blooper
Posted: Jun 11, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
62°
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
68°
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
62°
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
70°
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
61°
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon, along with likely rain & storm chances Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a disturbance moves through the area.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Warrant issued for Atchison man wanted in connection with Sunday shooting
City staff discover error, 150-200 sewer customers never billed
Heritage Park flooding will lead to thousands of dollars in lost revenue
89-year-old Stanberry man killed in golf cart crash
Man seriously injured after crashing into back of tractor-trailer
Tyson Foods recalls more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters shipped nationwide
Crash kills Stanberry teen
Aquatic Park opens for the season
Woman recovering from brain injury, says dog may have saved her life
Man shot early Sunday morning in Atchison, Kansas
Community Events