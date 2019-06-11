Speech to Text for Rain & storm chances return to the forecast for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to wx) <<we are waking up this tuesday morning to some very nice weather as high pressure builds in on top of us. sunny skies are expected to begin the day. highs for the day are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as our winds pick up from the south. clouds will increase tuesday afternoon, rain & storm chances tuesday night through morning as a disturbance moves through the area. wednesday afternoon dries us out, but will be cooler behind a cold front with temperatures in the lower 70s. we will see lots of sunshine once again on thursday with highs in the middle 70s. expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s friday through the weekend. we'll be dry & partly sunny on friday during the day. rain chances are possible friday night into father's day weekend. not looking