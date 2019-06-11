Speech to Text for Coding club live at 5

stay with us. c1 welcome back to "live at five" joined carl miller. you're an algebra teacher at central? >> yeah. i have been in the district like 13 years. >> you're here to talk about st. jo code club. sounds like a good program. >> i have an eight-year old myself and that's what sold me on the whole deal. just teaching him at home. >> when i hear code club, i think computers. >> it is computer based. we do hands on based activities so kids understand how to program and code. so most of the time it's computer based though. >> but the sell is program solving and -- >> critical thinking. what do they actually do? >> we use code dog. it's a website. we modify to what we want to do in saint joe with the kids and the level they're at. they will do some coding where it's called block coding actually. it's a lot of drag and click. they're going to solve problems. get this individual from this place to this place or complete this task so they're creating algorithms. finding bugs within code. first it sounds like it will be scary coding. >> i haven't taken a math class in 30 years. dumb it down for me. we have video that help the kids. second graders to 5th graders. >> young kids learning math and using math and the computers to kind of develop its math. there's math. a lot of critical thinking. problem solving is our number one thing. my kids do camps, basketball, football, here's another thing like my son who loves basketball, golf, swimming, wants to do this as well. >> this is a pretty quick camp it's a week. we're having july 3rd through our june 3rd through the seventh. >> and now meyer hovers is helping out. >> scott and todd have been very helpful. it's 5005 frederick. that will be our location. most kids will bring their own computer. >> the kind of kids you're looking for are curious kids interested in learning. >> yeah, i think you would be surprised. so many of our schools has been already introduced to this. this is not a new thing for them. >> new to me. >> new to parents but not kids. you ask parents about code club and they don't know. you ask kids and they know. >> parents ask your kids about code club. june 3rd through seven. >> what is the cost? >> $150 for each