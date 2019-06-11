Clear

Rain chances continue, cooler Wednesday

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 8:13 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 8:13 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Rain chances are in the forecast overnight with one or two rounds of storms expected. A few storms could bring some heavy rain and small hail. Lows are in the upper 50s.
