Speech to Text for Chiefs begin mandatory mini camp

the chiefs begin mandatory mini camp today to help get ready for training camp coming up at the end of july.. kq2's max moore was in kansas city with a recap of day one.. <<the chiefs begin mandatory minicamp here in kansas city. they are without two key players from last year, tyreek hill, who of course has been suspended from team activities, but also chris jones. the defensive tackle has still not shown up to offseason workouts for the chiefs, looking to negotiate a new deal.there is a lot of ground to make up learning a new defense. so while jones' teammates are here in kansas city learning, jones is training on his own. despite his absence, his teammates understand.sot kendall fuller/chiefs defensive back: " one player some local chiefs fans may hear come training camp is josh caldwell.the former missouri western and northwest running back is one of six players who received a minicamp invite following a local tryout earlier this spring.reporting in kansas city. max moore kq2 sports>> chiefs mini camp continues throughout this week.. and we will have continued coverage right here