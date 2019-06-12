Speech to Text for A rainy & cooler day for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to renew its license. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to some light rain showers this morning across the kq2 viewing area with temperatures in the upper 50s as a cold front pushes through. for afternoon, there's a few showers but highs will be much 60s to lower 70s northwest wind nice day is on the high pressure builds bright and sunny with highs in the in clouds with rain evening. highs will the upper 70s. father's day weekend, additional the forecast. warmer upper 80s with a showers and sunday, slightly cooler with of scattered thunderstorms. 80s. into next week, pattern is expected to continue with monday and temperatures remaining in the thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) after the